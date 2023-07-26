WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 45,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.