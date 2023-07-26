WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $45.40. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 24,009 shares.

The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,883,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

