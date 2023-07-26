Xcel Energy (XEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

