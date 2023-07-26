Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ XMTR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 432,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $953.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.07. Xometry has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. Research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 56.0% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,613,000 after buying an additional 2,052,872 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth about $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

