Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE XYL traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $113.83. 1,131,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

