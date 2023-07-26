Yew Poh Leong Sells 2,500 Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $10,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $978,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FingerMotion alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $14,125.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00.

FingerMotion Stock Up 0.2 %

FNGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 839,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,287. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of -0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on FingerMotion in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNGR. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FingerMotion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.