Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

HST opened at $17.47 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

