Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

AR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. 2,814,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.44.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.