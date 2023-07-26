Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $330.70 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $330.70 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,831,377,187 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

