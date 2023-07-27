11,366 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

