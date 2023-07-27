114,781 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,517,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
AXTA opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.
Axalta Coating Systems Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
