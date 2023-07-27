1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) PT Raised to $53.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

SRCE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.90. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

