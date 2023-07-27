2,206 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

