256 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 9.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.