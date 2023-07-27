3,194 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in InterDigital by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InterDigital Stock Down 0.8 %

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

InterDigital stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

