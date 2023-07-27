3,299 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in DaVita by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $101.20 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

