520 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $512.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $533.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.