520 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $512.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $533.26.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
