5,451 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average is $174.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

