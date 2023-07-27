6,691 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $778,605,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

