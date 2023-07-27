8,031 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $17.76 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

