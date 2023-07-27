888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Raised to GBX 130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

888 Stock Performance

888 stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. 888 has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

