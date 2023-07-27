AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $250.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.