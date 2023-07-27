Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $845.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.