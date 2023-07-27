Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.28

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as high as C$6.36. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.55 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.87.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Dividend Announcement

About Accord Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

