Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.99. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

