Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Advantest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Advantest Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.73.

Shares of Advantest are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantest will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products in Japan, Americas, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices.

