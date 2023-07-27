Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE AJRD opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
