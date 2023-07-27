Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AJRD opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $593,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.