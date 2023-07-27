AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

