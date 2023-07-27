Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $174.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Airbnb traded as high as $150.78 and last traded at $148.65, with a volume of 4109353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,077,045 shares of company stock valued at $260,641,637. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

