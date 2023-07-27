Alan Scott Sells 5,675 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.05), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($51,372.61).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
MWY opened at GBX 708 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 697.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 698.15. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 639.80 ($8.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($9.85).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile
