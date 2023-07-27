Alan Scott Sells 5,675 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.05), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($51,372.61).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

MWY opened at GBX 708 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 697.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 698.15. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 639.80 ($8.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($9.85).

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.