Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,737,662 shares.

Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.