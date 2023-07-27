Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,737,662 shares.
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.