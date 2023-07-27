Alistair Phillips-Davies Sells 2,000 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($23.03), for a total transaction of £35,920 ($46,057.19).

Alistair Phillips-Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of SSE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($245,862.85).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,807 ($23.17) on Thursday. SSE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($18.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,831.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,789.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 67.70 ($0.87) dividend. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64,666.67%.

SSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.93) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.29) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,962.38 ($25.16).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

