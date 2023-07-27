Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $3.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.