Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $3.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Allbirds Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
