Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.
Allegion Stock Performance
NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Allegion by 460.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
