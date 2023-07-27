Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

