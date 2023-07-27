Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

