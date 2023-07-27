Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 33.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 413.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 735,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,519,000 after acquiring an additional 592,499 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 527,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

