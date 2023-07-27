AltaGas (ALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.12. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.82 billion.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:ALA opened at C$24.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.32. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.36.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
