Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.29.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 235.80 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$288.10 million, a PE ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.82. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.05.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.