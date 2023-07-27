Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.75

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and traded as high as $74.12. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 23,834 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Amadeus IT Group Dividend Announcement
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus IT Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.