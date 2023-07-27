Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bunge by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bunge by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 98,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

BG opened at $108.75 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

