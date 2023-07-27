Amalgamated Bank Buys 31,426 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 213.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

WMS stock opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

