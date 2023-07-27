Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,741,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSA Safety Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $166.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

