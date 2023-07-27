Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

EVRG stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

