Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Trex worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

