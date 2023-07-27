Amalgamated Bank Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,048 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

