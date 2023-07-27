Amalgamated Bank Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $212.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $212.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

