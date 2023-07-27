Amalgamated Bank Has $3.79 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

