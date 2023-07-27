Amalgamated Bank Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

