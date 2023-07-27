Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of J stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

